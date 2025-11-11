Small-cap stock with a P/E of over 50x jumps after fundraising move; do you own?

Small-cap stock Bartronics India hogged the limelight in trade on Tuesday, November 11, after the company announced that its board will meet later this week to consider a fundraising proposal along with the second quarter results.

Bartronics India, in an exchange filing last evening, announced that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 14, 2025, inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2025.

Additionally, the board will also consider a proposal regarding raising funds via debt, equity or a combination thereof of up to RS 300 crore.

Bartronics India Q1 Results During the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 ended June 30, Bartronics India witnessed a sharp decline in its profitability. The profit after tax (PAT) plunged 45% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹44.71 lakhs from ₹89.18 lakhs in the year-ago period.

The fall comes as the total income also declined to ₹886.36 lakh from ₹1361.93 lakh on a YoY basis.

Bartronics India share price The small-cap stock has a market capitalisation of over ₹390 crore and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 322 times. The company operates in the IT Services sector, where companies have a higher P/E. However, Bartronics' P/E far exceeds the industry P/E levels of around 27x.

A higher P/E signals that the stock may be overvalued compared to current earnings power, unless growth justifies it. Meanwhile, the small-cap stocks' EPS is also low at ₹0.04 as per BSE data.

The small-cap stock below ₹50, Bartronics India, was trading marginally higher today despite weakness in the Indian stock market. Bartronics' share price hit the day's high of ₹13 as against its last closing price of ₹12.84.

In the last one month, the stock has remained flat, shedding 1.6% while it has lost 29% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the last one year, Bartronics India's stock has shed 35%.

Despite this, the stock has offered multibagger returns on a longer time frame of three and five years, rising 265% and 796%, respectively.