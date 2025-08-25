Stock Market today: Small-cap stock with just ₹390 crore market cap bags order for ₹100 crore. Check here for details about Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited and order book updates.

Small-cap stock Markolines Pavement Technologies order book updates. Markolines Pavement Technologies on Monday intimated to the BSE about the order book updates.

As per the release by Markolines Pavement Technologies, the company has secured an order from a client, namely Trans Metalite India Ltd. The Total value of the Letter of Award, or the order won by small-cap stock Markolines Pavement Technologies, is worth ₹100 crore.

As per the location and details of work provided by Markolines Pavement Technologies, the letter of award is for the operation and production of patch repair work. The work is in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The order received by small-cap stock Markolines Pavement Technologies from Trans Metalite India is to be completed in 5 years.

As per the release by Small-cap stock Markolines Pavement Technologies on the exchanges, "Markolines Pavement

Technologies Limited has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from its client, namely, Trans Metalite India Ltd., amounting to approximately Rs.100 crores for operation and production of patch repair work."

Small-cap stock Markolines Pavement Technologies share price movement Markolines Pavement Technology opened at ₹175.90 on the BSE on Monday. At the time of opening, Markolines Pavement Technology's share price was slightly higher compared to Friday's closing price of ₹173.90. Markolines Pavement Technology' share price, thereafter, gained momentum and touched an intraday high of ₹179.95, which meant gains of more than 3% during the intraday trades on Monday.

However, despite gains today, the small-cap stock Markolines Pavement Technologies share price has lost 33% in the last year. However, small-cap stock Markolines Pavement Technologies' share price is up more than 8% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock, which has rebounded well from a 52-week low of ₹107 seen in March 2025 and is up almost 63% ever since, marking a smart recovery by small-cap stock Markolines Pavement Technologies' share price.