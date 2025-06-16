Subscribe

Small-cap stock with just ₹57 crore market cap secures ₹16.3 crore ECS orders. Details here

Rulka Electricals shares surged 5% to 136.50 after securing new orders worth 16.34 crore. The company ended the FY25 with order book at 163.28 crore, with the pending orders to be completed by FY'26.

A Ksheerasagar
Published16 Jun 2025, 04:24 PM IST



Small-cap stock in focus: Shares of Rulka Electricals, a small-cap company, hits the 5% upper circuit limit in Monday's intraday session, June 16, to reach the day's high of 136.50 apiece, after the company announced it had secured multiple new orders for Electrical Contracting Services (ECS). 

In an exchange filing today, the company informed investors that it received fresh orders worth 16.34 crore from various clients.

It secured two warehouse-related contracts from a prominent real estate company in Bengaluru, Karnataka, which is valued at 5.50 crore, involves the procurement and setup of transformers, DG sets, and internal and external electrical fittings for a warehouse. The second order, worth 7.9 crore, includes procurement and installation of LV FAPA firefighting systems for another warehouse project.

Additionally, the company bagged an order in the industrial segment in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, from a private real estate consulting firm. The 12-month contract, worth 2.93 crore, covers procurement, installation, testing, and commissioning of LT panels, LT cables, cable trays, and fixtures, as per the company's exchange filing. The combined order value of 16.34 crore is equivalent to 29% of the company’s market capitalization of 57 crore as of June 16.

Order book expanded to over 163 crore in FY25

In its recent investors' presentations filing, the company said it had expanded client base and secured orders across key Indian states during FY2024-25, including Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, particularly in the warehousing and retail segments, ending the fiscal year with an order book of 163.28 crore. 

On the financial front, Rulka Electricals reported a revenue of 79.47 crore in FY25, up from 70.98 crore in the same period last year. However, net profit declined to 2.26 crore from 4.37 crore due to margin pressures.

Despite maintaining growth momentum in FY25, the company faced significant margin pressure from rising input costs, higher labor expenses, increased compliance costs, and non-scalable overheads during the execution of large-scale projects.

Looking ahead to FY26, Rulka said its strategic priorities include cost optimization through streamlined procurement and automation, expansion into renewable energy and smart infrastructure, financial restructuring, and a focus on broadening its geographic and client footprint to capture high-value projects across new states.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
