Small-cap stock with low PE, high ROE jumps 3% amid Dalal Street rally; Do you own?

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published12 Nov 2025, 01:59 PM IST
Small-cap stock under 50: Tiger Logistics share price rallied as much as 3.49% to 43.03 apiece in Wednesday's trading session after the company reported strong second-quarter results on November 11.

The small-cap stock, with 21.68% as return-on-investment (ROE) and 4.70 as price-to-earnings ratio, has largely underperformed in the near-term. Tiger Logistics share price has fallen 16.84% in six months and one year.

Tiger Logistics Q2 results 2025

Tiger Logistics on Tuesday said that the board of directors, on Tuesday, considered and approved the financial results for the quarter ending on September 30, 2025 (Q2 FY26).

The company posted a 14% rise in its net profit to 86.19 crore for the September quarter FY26, as compared to 75.36 crore same period last year.

Sequentially, Tiger Logistics' profit after tax (PAT) almost doubled, surging 83% from 47.06 crore in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations grew by 5.4% to 168.7 crore, rising from 160 crore last year.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) for the quarter stood at 12 crore, compared with 6.29 in the previous quarter — a strong sequential growth of around 90%.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) also demonstrated robust growth, increasing to 0.83 for the September quarter, compared with 0.47 in the preceding quarter and 0.73 in the same quarter last year.

In October, the company announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with H2 Invest Limited Liability Company, a Russian enterprise specializing in hydrogen technologies, to collaborate on the transportation and storage infrastructure for liquid hydrogen in India.

Under the MoU, Tiger Logistics and H2 Invest will work together to introduce cryogenic tanks for the storage and transportation of liquid hydrogen, integrating H2 Invest’s CryoSafe container technology into India’s emerging hydrogen value chain.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

