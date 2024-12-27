This small-cap apparel brand eyes 62% revenue growth in 3 years: Can it rerate?

Also Read: Top 10 stocks to add to your watchlist for 2025

But rather than succumbing to the pressure, it used the crisis as an opportunity to rebuild. Today, the company is on a strong growth trajectory, with ambitious goals set for the future, including a revenue target of ₹1,000 crore by FY27. Cantabil is now on the path to sustained growth. Let’s take a closer look at how this small-cap apparel company turned crisis into an opportunity and what lies ahead in its journey.