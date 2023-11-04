Over 45 smallcap stocks gain 10-40% as Sensex snaps 2-week losing streak; do you own?
While geopolitical risks on the Israel-Hamas war persist, they have had limited impact on the market's overall trajectory. The resilience of the global markets will be crucial in determining the sustainability of the positive momentum, said analysts
As many as 49 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 10-40 per cent last week, as the 30-share BSE Sensex snapped its two-week losing streak and gained nearly one per cent, supported by the US Federal Reserve's rate pause which triggered a rise in global equities and a sharp correction in US bond yields.
