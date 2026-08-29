Three small cap stocks to watch for the long term

Small-cap stocks represent companies that are smaller than their large- and mid-cap counterparts, spanning a wide range of industries. Many of these businesses are in active expansion phases: scaling production, entering new markets, or launching new products and services.
Small-cap stocks represent companies that are smaller than their large- and mid-cap counterparts, spanning a wide range of industries. Many of these businesses are in active expansion phases: scaling production, entering new markets, or launching new products and services.
While their relatively small scale often offers greater headroom for long-term growth, performance can vary widely, and these shares typically carry higher price volatility and lower trading liquidity.
While their relatively small scale often offers greater headroom for long-term growth, performance can vary widely, and these shares typically carry higher price volatility and lower trading liquidity.
For a long-term watch list, investors generally look at key fundamentals such as revenue growth, profitability, debt levels, cash flow, management quality, and sector outlook. Tracking these metrics helps highlight evolving companies gaining momentum in their fields.
Below are three small-cap stocks worth adding to your watch list, selected for their operational expansion, business diversification, and attractive P/E valuations. Note that this does not constitute a stock recommendation in any way.
#1 Tembo Global Industries
This diversified engineering and infrastructure company has businesses spanning engineering solutions and EPC, defence, solar power and textiles. The reasons to add the stock to your long-term watch list are plenty. Let’s start with the financials.
The company has been scaling rapidly, with FY26 revenue rising 46.7% to ₹1,090 crore, Ebitda increasing 55.4%, and net profit rising 79.7% to ₹98 crore.
Tembo Global delivered a robust Q1FY27 performance, too, driven by continued expansion of its high-margin engineering & EPC business. Revenue grew 21.9% year-on-year to ₹302 crore, while net profit increased 55.3% year-on-year to ₹31 crore, supported by strong execution and improved operating efficiencies.
Reflecting the company's strategic focus, the revenue mix of engineering & EPC to textiles improved significantly to 99:1 from 44:56 in Q1FY26. Based on the strong start and healthy order pipeline, the company said it remains confident of achieving its FY27 revenue guidance of ₹1,600 crore.
Another reason for adding the stock to your watch list is the company’s expansion plans. The renewable energy portfolio is progressing as planned, with four project sites already operational and the remaining expected to be commissioned in Q2FY27. Commercial operations are scheduled to commence from Q3FY27, providing a stable and recurring revenue stream.
During the quarter, Tembo secured an ammunition manufacturing licence through TCEPL, marking a significant step towards building an integrated defence manufacturing platform.
The company has acquired land in Amravati, Maharashtra, with construction expected to begin by August 2026 and commercial production targeted from Q1FY28. In aerospace, JR UAV Limited entered into a strategic joint venture with partners from Italy and Japan to localize and manufacture next-generation UAV systems in India.
Additionally, UAV component manufacturing at the Vasai facility is scheduled to commence in Q3FY27, with the venture targeting about ₹100 crore of revenue in its first year of operations.
Management has said that with an order book exceeding ₹1,500 crore and a bidding pipeline of over ₹2,400 crore, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities, enhance execution capabilities, and pursue larger infrastructure projects.
Lastly, the stock is available at a P/E of just 13.
#2 Lalitha Jewellery Mart
Lalithaa Jewellery is an established south Indian jewellery retailer with a strong presence in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. The company is known for its focus on affordable pricing, wide jewellery collections and a high-volume retail model. At a market price of ₹251, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart is trading ₹50 or 24.9% above its IPO price of ₹201.
There are a few things about Lalitha Jewellery that make it a stock worth watching.
The company recorded its highest operating revenue per store, ₹224.90 crore, for the nine months to 31 December 2024. Even in prior fiscal years, it had the highest revenue per store among jewellery companies.
As part of its IPO-funded expansion, it plans to open 10 new stores—two in FY27 and another five in FY28. The expansion could become an important contributor to Lalithaa Jewellery’s revenue as it has a history of generating very high revenue per store. So, the key revenue drivers going forward will be new-store additions, ramp-up of existing stores, and higher jewellery volumes, rather than merely higher gold prices.
Another reason to add the stock to your watch list is the valuation. Based on FY26 reported profit, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart’s post-IPO earnings per share (EPS) is about ₹18.04, after factoring in the additional shares issued in the IPO.
At a market price of ₹251, the implied P/E ratio would therefore be 13.9. This compares very well with PN Gadgil’s 20.1 times and Kalyan Jewellers' 43.1 times.
The company has done well, reporting a sharp surge in revenue and net profit in FY25 compared with FY26. Overall, looking at valuations vs peers, revenue per store, and expansion plans, this smallcap stock is a good one to add to your watch list.
#3 Shilchar Technologies
Shilchar Technologies is a small-cap Indian transformer manufacturer specializing in power, distribution, and electronic transformers. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, the company has evolved from manufacturing electronic transformers to becoming a leading supplier of power transformers for utilities, renewable energy projects, data centres, industrial plants, and export markets.
Among the many reasons to add this stock to your watch list are the company's expansion and strong industry tailwinds.
Management recently said that it will have better visibility on the domestic side, which should support the top line. Meanwhile, its phase-3 expansion project, set to add 6,500 MVA of manufacturing capacity, remains on track to be commissioned in April 2027.
Civil foundation work has been completed, pre-engineered building erection and utility infrastructure work are progressing well, and all equipment has been ordered.
Management has said the annual outlook remains unchanged for FY27, and it expects to operate its existing 7,500 MVA capacity almost fully. According to management, the new facility will drive the next leg of growth from FY28 onwards.
For Q1 FY27, Shilchar Technologies reported revenue from operations of ₹134.6 crore and Ebitda of ₹29.23 crore. Profit after tax came in at ₹20.86 crore. The company said demand across its key domestic and export markets remains strong, and the business outlook remains robust.
Conclusion
Choosing small-cap stocks requires a balance between growth potential and risk. Investors should focus on companies with strong fundamentals, healthy balance sheets, consistent cash flows, scalable business models, and capable management teams.
Valuation is equally important, as even a promising company can deliver poor returns if bought at an expensive price.
It is also useful to examine the company’s competitive position, industry outlook, promoter track record and future expansion plans. Since small caps can be more volatile and less liquid than larger companies, diversification and a long-term approach are important.
Ultimately, careful research and disciplined selection are key to identifying quality small-cap companies.
Investors should always evaluate a company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuations before making an investment decision.
Happy investing!
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com