Small-cap stocks mulling stock split raises ₹700 crore via NCD4 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 11:33 AM IST
- Stock split 2023: NCD has been issued on a private placement basis to eligible investors
IRB Infrastructures Ltd is one those listed companies that will be in focus after ushering in 2023. The small-cap company has informed Indian bourses that its board of directors are going to consider and discuss stock split in its upcoming board meeting scheduled on 4th January 2022. However, ahead of this board meeting, the real estate company has raised ₹700 crore from non convertible debentures (NCD). The NCD has been issued on a private placement basis to eligible investors.
