Small-cap stocks mulling stock split raises 700 crore via NCD

The small-cap company with market cap of ₹17,537 crore on BSE has informed Indian bourses that its board of directors are going to discuss and consider stock subdivision in its scheduled board meeting on 3rd January 2023 citing, "Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on January 04, 2023, to consider, inter-alia, a proposal for alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid up. Further, for the purposes of the above and in terms of the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is hereby closed and will open 48 hours after the announcement of financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to the public."