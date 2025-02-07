This small-cap stock is set to reap the benefits of budget 2025 fisheries push

The budget 2025 also proposed slashing the basic customs duty (BCD) on fish hydrolysate for shrimp and fish feed from 15% to 5% and raising the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan limit for farmers and fisherfolk from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh. “To enhance India's competitiveness in the global seafood market, I propose to reduce BCD (basic customs duty) from 30% to 5% on frozen fish paste (Surimi) for manufacture and export of its analogue products," Sitharaman said.