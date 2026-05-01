Small-cap stocks shine bright in April recovery rally, beat large and mid-caps — Check top winners

Small-cap stocks, a favourite segment among retail investors, showed remarkable resilience in April, outperforming their large- and mid-cap peers by a wide margin amid improving market sentiment, valuation comfort, and renewed earnings optimism.

The Nifty Smallcap 250 finished the first month of FY27 with a solid gain of 17.10%, outperforming both the Nifty 50 and the Nifty Midcap 150, which advanced 7.3% and 13.22%, respectively, during the same period.

It was also the gauge’s best monthly performance since May 2014, when it had logged a return of 21.2%. The sharp rebound pushed the index to its highest level since January and helped it recover all of the war-driven losses.

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The outperformance was largely driven by heavy buying from domestic investors after they had largely ignored the segment for nearly nine months between July 2025 and March 2026.

The prolonged correction, which was later compounded by Middle East worries, dragged a majority of these stocks to multi-year lows, making valuations cheaper and turning them into more attractive bets compared to their peers.

March mutual fund data also showed a sharp uptick in equity fund inflows, with flows into small-cap mutual funds surging 61% month-on-month to ₹6,300 crore. Although investing in small-cap stocks is relatively riskier compared to large-caps, investors are now increasingly choosing the more disciplined route through mutual funds.

Domestic institutional investors have pumped ₹51,000 crore in April, as per the exchange data, while the selling by the FPIs has extended into April as they pulled out ₹60,847 crore. However, the selling was slowed when compared to ₹1.17 lakh crore outflows seen in March, NDSL data showed.

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35 small-cap stocks post blockbuster monthly gains Among individual stocks, 35 constituents of the index delivered massive gains, with HFCL leading the list after surging a sharp 71%, marking its best monthly rally since December 2007. The strong rebound comes after a prolonged stretch of stagnation, with the shares remaining largely flat from June 2025 through the end of last month.

Ola Electric also displayed similar strength, recovering 60.35%, its best monthly performance since listing, while the rally helped end its six-month losing run.

After suffering losses for eight straight months, Cohance Lifesciences regained momentum, ending April with a stellar 60% spike.

The late-month rally also lifted Cemindia Projects to a 59% surge, while capital goods stocks such as Schneider Electric Infrastructure and Elecon Engineering zoomed 47% and 43%, respectively. In a remarkable display of strength, Bandhan Bank shares climbed 42%.

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New-age tech stock Meesho saw its shares surge 37.6%, bringing much-needed relief to shareholders after the stock had remained under pressure for three straight months. Similarly, Urban Company rewarded shareholders with a 27.60% return, building on an 11% jump in March.

Among technology stocks, Netweb Technologies and Newgen Software Technologies rallied 31% and 25%, respectively.

A Tata Chemicals stock also entered the list, with shares popping 38.7%.

Other names, including Engineers India, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Deepak Nitrite, Transformers and Rectifiers India, NMDC Steel, Aarti Industries, and Afcons Infrastructure, rose between 25% and 38% during the month.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.