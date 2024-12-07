Small-cap stocks to buy under ₹100: Following the profit-booking trigger on Wall Street at record higher levels, the Indian stock market ended lower on Friday. The Nifty 50 index went off 30 points and closed at the 24,677 mark; the BSE Sensex shed 117 points and finished at 81,648, whereas the Nifty Bank index ended 110 points lower at 53,493. Cash market volumes on the NSE fell to ₹1.08 lakh crore. The broad market indices ended positively, even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 1.49:1.

Small cap stocks to buy next week Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market in the near term, Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said, "The Nifty 50 formed a small red candle on the daily chart on Friday with minor upper and lower shadow - a kind of hiatus after 5 days of gains. Nifty on weekly charts gained the most since early June and formed a long bull candle with a minor upper shadow. The near-term trend of the Nifty remains positive. Having moved above the crucial hurdle of 24,500, there is a possibility of more upside in the coming week/s. The next upside targets to be watched are around 24,857 to 24,882 band and 25,084 in the near term. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 24,351."

Expecting further upside in the Indian stock market, Om Mehra, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, "India's VIX remains subdued, hovering below the 15 mark, suggesting a contraction in volatility and reduced fear in the market. The outlook remains optimistic as long as 24,500 holds on a closing basis. A decisive move above 24,700 could open doors for further upside, while failure to sustain could lead to consolidation."

"Bank Nifty ended the session at 53,509.50, slipping 0.18%. While the index holds above a declining trendline on the daily timeframe, the breach of lower swings in the hourly chart indicates a temporary slowdown in bullish momentum. Bank Nifty must decisively cross the 53,900 resistance level to reignite upward momentum. On the downside, a break below 53,200 could push the index lower toward the 52,800 level. The broader outlook remains positive as long as 52,800 holds on a closing basis. A sustained move above 53,900 could trigger fresh buying and pave the way for further gains," said Mehra.

Shares to buy next week Regarding small-cap stocks to buy under ₹100 next week, stock market experts — Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet and Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities — recommended buying these five shares: Sagility India, Shree Renuka Sugars, IFCI, NHPC, and PTC India.

Sugandha Sachdeva's small-cap stocks to buy 1] Sagility India: Buy at ₹37.30, target ₹43.50, stop loss ₹34.70; and

2] Shree Renuka Sugars: Buy at ₹41.30, target ₹46.70, stop loss ₹38.30.

Mahesh M Ojha's small-cap stocks under ₹ 100 3] IFCI: Buy at ₹67 to ₹68, targets ₹71, ₹75, ₹78 and ₹85, stop loss ₹63;

4] NHPC: Buy at ₹82 to ₹84, targets ₹87, ₹89, ₹92 and ₹98; and

5] PTC India: Buy at ₹44 to ₹44.75, targets ₹48, ₹52 and ₹55, stop loss ₹42.