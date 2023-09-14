Small-cap stok below ₹5: Mauritius-based FII buys stake in penny stock Viikas Ecotech. Share hits 10% upper circuit2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Mauritius-based FII has been allotted 5.5 crore company shares during allotment of rights issue
Penny stock under ₹10: Vikas Ecotech shares witnessed huge buying interest since early morning deals and finally locked-in 10 per cent upper circuit on Thursday session. Vikas Ecotech share price today opened upside and went on to hit 10 per cent upper circuit after climbing to intraday high of ₹4.45 per share levels on NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started