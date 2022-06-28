Small-cap sugar stock finalizes record date for dividend purpose

In trade today, the stock closed at ₹530.05 down 0.62% from its previous close of ₹533.35. The stock has grown by 0.78 per cent over the past year, and year-to-date (YTD), it has returned 12.12 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has gained by 12.87 per cent over the last six months, but it has fallen by 10.94 per cent during the past month. The share price reached a 52-week high of Rs. 885 on April 22, 2022, and a 52-week low of Rs. 396 on December 20, 2021, meaning that the stock currently is trading 40% below its 52-week high and 33% above its 52-week low. Avadh Sugar shares are now trading above the five-day moving averages, but below the twenty-day, fifty-day, one hundred-day, and two hundred-day moving averages. The RSI indicator reading for Avadh Sugar & Energy Limited is 41.23, and it is in the middle range, neither overbought nor oversold.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}