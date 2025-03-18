Smallcap survivors: These sectors weathered the market correction

The carnage in smallcap stocks during the recent market correction has been widely noted. The BSE SmallCap index’s 22% plunge into bear territory from its 52-week high, with approximately a third of small caps declining 50% or more from their most recent highs, is a stark reminder of the risks in this segment. Interestingly, there is a lesser-known story regarding the relative resilience of certain sectors within this battered space.