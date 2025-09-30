Small-cap tech stock hits another record high, zooms over 65% in September. Are you holding it?

The rally in Netweb Technologies shows no signs of slowing, with the stock gaining another 4.60% in Tuesday's session, September 30, to reach a fresh all-time high of ₹3,750 apiece. Despite the broader market remaining highly volatile, the small-cap stock extended its unstoppable rally, surging 66% in September, marking it as the biggest monthly gain it has seen since its listing in July 2023.

The phenomenal rally was triggered following multiple order wins, leading to a sharp rise in demand on Dalal Street at a time when the large-cap IT stocks saw a sharp sell-off amid the fee hike for new H-1B visas.

Last week, the company received a purchase order for its Tyrone AI GPU Accelerated Systems. The order was awarded by one of the largest Indian-headquartered global providers of technology distribution and integrated supply chain solutions, though the company did not disclose the client’s name.

The order value is worth ₹450 crore, which is its second order following a ₹1,734 crore contract earlier this month for the supply of servers built on Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture.

Without disclosing the client's name, the company said it would set up an AI infrastructure facility using the latest GPU-accelerated platforms, with completion targeted for the first half of FY27.

Netweb will deliver these systems through its flagship Tyrone Camarero AI platform, purpose-built for large-scale generative AI, foundational model training, and exascale computing.

Analysts note that this order could fuel strong growth in both the current and next fiscal years. They estimate the order size to be nearly 102% of projected sales for the current financial year and 72% for the following year.

As of June 30, 2025, the company’s order book stood at ₹4,142 crore. Last month, the company said that its AI segment, which contributed just 7% two years ago, accounted for 29% of revenue in Q1FY26 and is expected to continue expanding at a 40% CAGR, consistent with past trends.

Driven by robust demand for artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, the company also posted a 100% year-on-year jump in profit after tax, reaching ₹30.5 crore in Q1FY26. Management expects the latest orders to further boost revenues and profitability in the current and coming fiscal years.

Stock up over 600% from IPO price The recent rally has pushed the stock to a 650% gain from its IPO price of ₹500. The shares made their market debut in July 2023 at ₹947 apiece, a 90% premium over the issue price. Following the strong listing, the stock sustained its momentum for the next 15 months before encountering a sharp sell-off.

In April, it tumbled to a new 52-week low of ₹1,278 but has since staged a strong recovery, surging 193% and ranking among the best turnaround stocks of 2025 so far.

