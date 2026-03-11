Small-cap tech stock under ₹50 jumps after this AI update. Do you own?

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Shares of Kellton Tech Solutions surged as much as 2.16% to ₹17.51 apiece in Wednesday's trading session after the company announced its partnership with FutureAge AI Labs to build a B2B travel platform.

Kellton share price opened at ₹17.60 apiece in the early morning session today, as compared to the previous close of ₹17.14.

Kellton Tech Solutions partnership with FutureAge AI Labs In a release dated March 11, Kellton Tech Solutions said it has partnered with FutureAge AI Labs to build Zourney, an AI-first B2B travel platform for travel businesses.

Envisioned as an AI-native digital backbone for the travel trade, the platform embeds intelligence across the value chain—from supplier onboarding and pricing intelligence to booking management, servicing workflows, and post-sales engagement—to make underlying processes more intuitive, predictive, and efficient, the company said.

According to the release, the company developed the B2B platform Zourney to bridge the structural gap with a unified operating layer, instead of layering automation on top of legacy stacks, to enable smarter pricing decisions, real-time personalisation, streamlined servicing, and more informed decision-making for travel partners.

“Travel is at a genuine inflexion point. The next wave of growth won’t be driven by scale alone; it will be driven by intelligence. Having worked with major OTAs, airlines, and airport operators globally, we’ve seen first-hand the operational complexity that sits beneath the surface of this industry. Zourney is being built to simplify that complexity to reduce friction, enhance partner productivity, and enable smarter decision-making across the journey. This is more than a technology platform; it’s an intelligent foundation for modern travel businesses,” said Niranjan Chintam, Executive Chairman, Kellton.

The company further said that this collaboration reflects a broader shift across India’s travel technology landscape, moving from transaction-led platforms toward AI-driven infrastructure focused on efficiency, experience, and sustainable economics. By combining Kellton’s global digital transformation expertise with FutureAge AI Labs, Zourney is positioned to become a forward-looking player in the evolving B2B travel ecosystem.

Kellton Tech share price trend The tech stock has largely remained under pressure in the near term amid weak market sentiments. Kellton stock has fallen 0.50% in a month and 20.11% in a year.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD) performance, the stock has lost 5.62%. Looking at the broader level, the stock has delivered 64.44% in three years and over 20% in five years.