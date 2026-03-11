Small-cap tech stock under ₹50 jumps after this AI update. Do you own?

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Shares of Kellton Tech Solutions surged as much as 2.16% to ₹17.51 apiece in Wednesday's trading session after the company announced its partnership with FutureAge AI Labs to build a B2B travel platform.
Kellton share price opened at ₹17.60 apiece in the early morning session today, as compared to the previous close of ₹17.14.
In a release dated March 11, Kellton Tech Solutions said it has partnered with FutureAge AI Labs to build Zourney, an AI-first B2B travel platform for travel businesses.
Envisioned as an AI-native digital backbone for the travel trade, the platform embeds intelligence across the value chain—from supplier onboarding and pricing intelligence to booking management, servicing workflows, and post-sales engagement—to make underlying processes more intuitive, predictive, and efficient, the company said.
According to the release, the company developed the B2B platform Zourney to bridge the structural gap with a unified operating layer, instead of layering automation on top of legacy stacks, to enable smarter pricing decisions, real-time personalisation, streamlined servicing, and more informed decision-making for travel partners.
“Travel is at a genuine inflexion point. The next wave of growth won’t be driven by scale alone; it will be driven by intelligence. Having worked with major OTAs, airlines, and airport operators globally, we’ve seen first-hand the operational complexity that sits beneath the surface of this industry. Zourney is being built to simplify that complexity to reduce friction, enhance partner productivity, and enable smarter decision-making across the journey. This is more than a technology platform; it’s an intelligent foundation for modern travel businesses,” said Niranjan Chintam, Executive Chairman, Kellton.
The company further said that this collaboration reflects a broader shift across India’s travel technology landscape, moving from transaction-led platforms toward AI-driven infrastructure focused on efficiency, experience, and sustainable economics. By combining Kellton’s global digital transformation expertise with FutureAge AI Labs, Zourney is positioned to become a forward-looking player in the evolving B2B travel ecosystem.
The tech stock has largely remained under pressure in the near term amid weak market sentiments. Kellton stock has fallen 0.50% in a month and 20.11% in a year.
In terms of year-to-date (YTD) performance, the stock has lost 5.62%. Looking at the broader level, the stock has delivered 64.44% in three years and over 20% in five years.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.