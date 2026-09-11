Small-cap tech stock under ₹50 jumps despite weak trends in the Indian stock market

Small-cap tech stock under ₹50: Small-cap tech stock under ₹50 Kellton Tech Solutions bucked the broader market weakness on Friday, September 11, with the stock jumping nearly 12% in intraday trading. The sharp move came even as benchmark indices struggled, with both the Sensex and Nifty losing around 1% each amid soaring crude oil prices and weak global sentiment.

The stock climbed to an intra-day high of ₹15.10 per share on the BSE, compared with its opening price of ₹13.36. The company currently commands a market capitalisation of ₹726.79 crore.

Stock performance Despite Friday's rebound, Kellton Tech Solutions remains well below its recent peak. The tech stock is currently 46% lower than its 52-week high of ₹27.83, recorded on the BSE. On the other end of the range, it touched a 52-week low of ₹13.10 in March 2026.

The small-cap stock has also remained under pressure across most investment horizons. It has declined 1% in one month, 8% in three months, 20% in six months and 50% over the past one year. Friday's sharp rise therefore stands out against its otherwise weak recent performance.

Kellton Tech Solutions provides digital transformation, ERP and IT services across APAC, Europe, the US and other international markets. Its offerings span AI/ML, digital experience, product engineering, data and analytics, cloud engineering, NextGen and SAP solutions.

The company also provides specialised platforms such as Audit.io, Tasks.io, Kellton4Commerce, Optima and Kellton4Health. It serves sectors ranging from fintech, banking and healthcare to retail, manufacturing, automotive, energy and utilities. Kellton has partnered with FutureAge AI Labs to build Zourney, an AI-first B2B travel platform.

Stock market today Indian equities came under renewed pressure on Friday, September 11, with a mix of external and domestic concerns triggering broad-based selling. Weak global sentiment, elevated crude prices, higher US bond yields and geopolitical tensions combined to drag benchmark indices lower.

The Sensex fell more than 740 points, or 1%, to 74,160, while the Nifty 50 declined around 250 points, or 1%, to an intraday low of 23,231 during the session.

A key trigger was the sharp rebound in oil prices. Brent crude moved back above the $108-per-barrel level as fighting between Yemen-based Houthi militants and Saudi-backed forces intensified, raising concerns over geopolitical risks and their potential impact on energy markets.

At the same time, higher US Treasury yields added to the pressure on global equities. The US 10-year bond yield climbed to 4.98% on Friday as investors remained concerned about inflation as well as the growing US debt burden. The rise in yields further weakened risk appetite, adding to the selling pressure already triggered by the surge in crude prices and geopolitical uncertainty.