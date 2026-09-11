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Small-cap tech stock under ₹50 jumps despite weak trends in the Indian stock market

Kellton Tech Solutions saw a 12% intraday spike despite broader market losses due to rising oil prices and concerns over US Treasury yields. However, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high, reflecting ongoing pressure across various investment timeframes.

Pranati Deva
Published11 Sep 2026, 02:44 PM IST
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Small cap tech stock surges today (AI-generated image for representational purposes)
Small cap tech stock surges today (AI-generated image for representational purposes)
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Small-cap tech stock under 50: Small-cap tech stock under 50 Kellton Tech Solutions bucked the broader market weakness on Friday, September 11, with the stock jumping nearly 12% in intraday trading. The sharp move came even as benchmark indices struggled, with both the Sensex and Nifty losing around 1% each amid soaring crude oil prices and weak global sentiment.

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The stock climbed to an intra-day high of 15.10 per share on the BSE, compared with its opening price of 13.36. The company currently commands a market capitalisation of 726.79 crore.

Stock performance

Despite Friday's rebound, Kellton Tech Solutions remains well below its recent peak. The tech stock is currently 46% lower than its 52-week high of 27.83, recorded on the BSE. On the other end of the range, it touched a 52-week low of 13.10 in March 2026.

The small-cap stock has also remained under pressure across most investment horizons. It has declined 1% in one month, 8% in three months, 20% in six months and 50% over the past one year. Friday's sharp rise therefore stands out against its otherwise weak recent performance.

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Kellton Tech Solutions provides digital transformation, ERP and IT services across APAC, Europe, the US and other international markets. Its offerings span AI/ML, digital experience, product engineering, data and analytics, cloud engineering, NextGen and SAP solutions.

The company also provides specialised platforms such as Audit.io, Tasks.io, Kellton4Commerce, Optima and Kellton4Health. It serves sectors ranging from fintech, banking and healthcare to retail, manufacturing, automotive, energy and utilities. Kellton has partnered with FutureAge AI Labs to build Zourney, an AI-first B2B travel platform.

Stock market today

Indian equities came under renewed pressure on Friday, September 11, with a mix of external and domestic concerns triggering broad-based selling. Weak global sentiment, elevated crude prices, higher US bond yields and geopolitical tensions combined to drag benchmark indices lower.

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The Sensex fell more than 740 points, or 1%, to 74,160, while the Nifty 50 declined around 250 points, or 1%, to an intraday low of 23,231 during the session.

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A key trigger was the sharp rebound in oil prices. Brent crude moved back above the $108-per-barrel level as fighting between Yemen-based Houthi militants and Saudi-backed forces intensified, raising concerns over geopolitical risks and their potential impact on energy markets.

At the same time, higher US Treasury yields added to the pressure on global equities. The US 10-year bond yield climbed to 4.98% on Friday as investors remained concerned about inflation as well as the growing US debt burden. The rise in yields further weakened risk appetite, adding to the selling pressure already triggered by the surge in crude prices and geopolitical uncertainty.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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