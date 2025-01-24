Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd. shares surged to their upper circuit on Friday after the company secured a ₹1,412-crore order from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. The advance purchase order involves the supply of telecom equipment, including power systems and racks, for three years.

Exicom Tele-Systems stock climbed by 5 per cent to reach ₹243.99 per share, outperforming the NSE Nifty 50 Index, which gained 0.47 per cent. Since its listing, the stock has increased by 8.46 per cent.

The day's trading volume was 2.1 times higher than its 30-day average, and the relative strength index stood at 45.

According to the company’s exchange filing, the order also includes a 10-year maintenance contract for the telecom equipment. This project is part of the Bharat Net Phase III initiative in the Uttar Pradesh (East) and Uttar Pradesh (West) Telecom Circles.

The project’s capital expenditure is estimated at ₹1,004.97 crore, with operational expenditure accounting for ₹407.51 crore.

Earlier this month, Exicom Tele-Systems introduced its new public charging solution at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Named Harmony Boost, the system integrates solar power, grid input, an advanced Battery Energy Storage System, and multiple dispenser units with a capacity of up to 400kW.

A standout feature of this solution is its smart capability to store and manage energy from both solar and grid sources, optimizing the use of renewable energy.

About Exicom Tele-Systems IPO Exicom Tele-Systems made a strong debut on the stock market, with its shares opening 85 per cent higher at ₹270.30 on the BSE, compared to its issue price of ₹142 per share, on March 5, 2024. The stock was listed at ₹270 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Established in 1994, Exicom Tele-Systems Limited is a prominent provider of power systems and electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, operating across two primary business sectors.

In the Power Systems division, Exicom offers essential power solutions for digital communication networks. The company caters to a wide range of customers, including major automotive OEMs for passenger cars and EV buses, charge point operators (CPOs), and fleet aggregators.