Smallcap textile stock hits 20% upper circuit on block deals. Details here

Leading player in the textile industry, Mafatlal Industries locked on its 20% upper circuit on stock exchanges during Monday's session. Mafatlal Ind is a smallcap stock that has given double-digit returns in a year. In a block deal, the promoter offloaded 1.15 crore equity shares aggregating to the tune of ₹63.48 crore. However, Sumil Holdings purchased the same equity shares in the open market.
Leading player in the textile industry, Mafatlal Industries locked on its 20% upper circuit on stock exchanges during Monday's session. Mafatlal Ind is a smallcap stock that has given double-digit returns in a year. In a block deal, the promoter offloaded 1.15 crore equity shares aggregating to the tune of ₹63.48 crore. However, Sumil Holdings purchased the same equity shares in the open market.
As per the BSE data, in a block deal, promoter Hrishikesh Arvind Mafatlal offloaded 1.15 crore equity shares in Mafatlal Industries at ₹55.2 per share. The transaction was valued at around ₹63.48 crore.
As per the BSE data, in a block deal, promoter Hrishikesh Arvind Mafatlal offloaded 1.15 crore equity shares in Mafatlal Industries at ₹55.2 per share. The transaction was valued at around ₹63.48 crore.
On the other hand, the data revealed that Sumil Holdings bought 1.15 crore equity shares in the company at the same price of ₹55.2 per share aggregating to ₹63.48 crore.
On the other hand, the data revealed that Sumil Holdings bought 1.15 crore equity shares in the company at the same price of ₹55.2 per share aggregating to ₹63.48 crore.
On BSE, Mafatlal Ind stock froze at the 20% upper circuit of ₹65.60 apiece. Generally, an upper circuit in a stock means the highest possible price that the stock could trade at on a particular day.
On BSE, Mafatlal Ind stock froze at the 20% upper circuit of ₹65.60 apiece. Generally, an upper circuit in a stock means the highest possible price that the stock could trade at on a particular day.
Mafatlal Ind's market cap is around ₹462.36 crore on BSE.
Mafatlal Ind's market cap is around ₹462.36 crore on BSE.
The stock's earnings per share are at ₹31.08, while its price-to-equity ratio comes at 2.11 times, and its return on equity (ROE) is at 6.08%.
The stock's earnings per share are at ₹31.08, while its price-to-equity ratio comes at 2.11 times, and its return on equity (ROE) is at 6.08%.
Year-to-date, Mafatlal Ind's stock has gained by nearly 86%. Compared to December 26, 2021 price level, the stock has skyrocketed by nearly 91% on Dalal Street.
Year-to-date, Mafatlal Ind's stock has gained by nearly 86%. Compared to December 26, 2021 price level, the stock has skyrocketed by nearly 91% on Dalal Street.
Last month, the stock had carried a stock split in the ratio of 5:1.
Last month, the stock had carried a stock split in the ratio of 5:1.
Earlier this month, the company established a garment unit in Sangli, Maharashtra.
Earlier this month, the company established a garment unit in Sangli, Maharashtra.
In the first six months of FY23, the company's net profit more than doubled to ₹24.84 crore compared to ₹10.32 crore in the same period a year ago. While revenue from operations climbed to ₹735.10 crore in H1FY23 versus ₹406.77 crore in H1FY22.
In the first six months of FY23, the company's net profit more than doubled to ₹24.84 crore compared to ₹10.32 crore in the same period a year ago. While revenue from operations climbed to ₹735.10 crore in H1FY23 versus ₹406.77 crore in H1FY22.
Mafatlal Industries has stepped into diverse fields of Textiles, Rubber Chemicals, Information Technology, Real Estate, E-commerce, and Healthcare. The company is among the leading players in the textile industry for the past decades.
Mafatlal Industries has stepped into diverse fields of Textiles, Rubber Chemicals, Information Technology, Real Estate, E-commerce, and Healthcare. The company is among the leading players in the textile industry for the past decades.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.