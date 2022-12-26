Smallcap textile stock hits 20% upper circuit on block deals. Details here

Leading player in the textile industry, Mafatlal Industries locked on its 20% upper circuit on stock exchanges during Monday's session. Mafatlal Ind is a smallcap stock that has given double-digit returns in a year. In a block deal, the promoter offloaded 1.15 crore equity shares aggregating to the tune of ₹63.48 crore. However, Sumil Holdings purchased the same equity shares in the open market.

