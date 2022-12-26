Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Smallcap textile stock hits 20% upper circuit on block deals. Details here

Smallcap textile stock hits 20% upper circuit on block deals. Details here

2 min read . 09:52 PM ISTLivemint
Mafatlal Ind is a smallcap stock that has given double-digit returns in a year.

  • As per the BSE data, in a block deal, promoter Hrishikesh Arvind Mafatlal offloaded 1.15 crore equity shares in Mafatlal Industries at 55.2 per share. The transaction was valued at around 63.48 crore.

Leading player in the textile industry, Mafatlal Industries locked on its 20% upper circuit on stock exchanges during Monday's session. Mafatlal Ind is a smallcap stock that has given double-digit returns in a year. In a block deal, the promoter offloaded 1.15 crore equity shares aggregating to the tune of 63.48 crore. However, Sumil Holdings purchased the same equity shares in the open market.

Leading player in the textile industry, Mafatlal Industries locked on its 20% upper circuit on stock exchanges during Monday's session. Mafatlal Ind is a smallcap stock that has given double-digit returns in a year. In a block deal, the promoter offloaded 1.15 crore equity shares aggregating to the tune of 63.48 crore. However, Sumil Holdings purchased the same equity shares in the open market.

As per the BSE data, in a block deal, promoter Hrishikesh Arvind Mafatlal offloaded 1.15 crore equity shares in Mafatlal Industries at 55.2 per share. The transaction was valued at around 63.48 crore.

As per the BSE data, in a block deal, promoter Hrishikesh Arvind Mafatlal offloaded 1.15 crore equity shares in Mafatlal Industries at 55.2 per share. The transaction was valued at around 63.48 crore.

On the other hand, the data revealed that Sumil Holdings bought 1.15 crore equity shares in the company at the same price of 55.2 per share aggregating to 63.48 crore.

On the other hand, the data revealed that Sumil Holdings bought 1.15 crore equity shares in the company at the same price of 55.2 per share aggregating to 63.48 crore.

On BSE, Mafatlal Ind stock froze at the 20% upper circuit of 65.60 apiece. Generally, an upper circuit in a stock means the highest possible price that the stock could trade at on a particular day.

On BSE, Mafatlal Ind stock froze at the 20% upper circuit of 65.60 apiece. Generally, an upper circuit in a stock means the highest possible price that the stock could trade at on a particular day.

Mafatlal Ind's market cap is around 462.36 crore on BSE.

Mafatlal Ind's market cap is around 462.36 crore on BSE.

The stock's earnings per share are at 31.08, while its price-to-equity ratio comes at 2.11 times, and its return on equity (ROE) is at 6.08%.

The stock's earnings per share are at 31.08, while its price-to-equity ratio comes at 2.11 times, and its return on equity (ROE) is at 6.08%.

Year-to-date, Mafatlal Ind's stock has gained by nearly 86%. Compared to December 26, 2021 price level, the stock has skyrocketed by nearly 91% on Dalal Street.

Year-to-date, Mafatlal Ind's stock has gained by nearly 86%. Compared to December 26, 2021 price level, the stock has skyrocketed by nearly 91% on Dalal Street.

Last month, the stock had carried a stock split in the ratio of 5:1.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Last month, the stock had carried a stock split in the ratio of 5:1.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Earlier this month, the company established a garment unit in Sangli, Maharashtra.

Earlier this month, the company established a garment unit in Sangli, Maharashtra.

In the first six months of FY23, the company's net profit more than doubled to 24.84 crore compared to 10.32 crore in the same period a year ago. While revenue from operations climbed to 735.10 crore in H1FY23 versus 406.77 crore in H1FY22.

In the first six months of FY23, the company's net profit more than doubled to 24.84 crore compared to 10.32 crore in the same period a year ago. While revenue from operations climbed to 735.10 crore in H1FY23 versus 406.77 crore in H1FY22.

Mafatlal Industries has stepped into diverse fields of Textiles, Rubber Chemicals, Information Technology, Real Estate, E-commerce, and Healthcare. The company is among the leading players in the textile industry for the past decades.

Mafatlal Industries has stepped into diverse fields of Textiles, Rubber Chemicals, Information Technology, Real Estate, E-commerce, and Healthcare. The company is among the leading players in the textile industry for the past decades.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP