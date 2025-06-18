Small-cap textile stock jumps 4% despite weak markets; experts see further upside. Do you own?

Small-cap textile stock Sanathan Textiles jumped 4 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, June 18, defying weak market sentiment. Sanathan Textiles share price opened at ₹440 against its previous close of ₹441.95 and rose 3.8 per cent to an intraday high of ₹458.60. The small-cap stock, however, pared some gains and traded 1.7 per cent higher at ₹466.55 around 1:40 PM.

Sanathan Textiles share price trend Sanathan Textiles shares debuted on Indian bourses on December 27 last year. Against its issue price of ₹321, the small-cap stock has jumped 40 per cent. Year-to-date, the stock has gained 23 per cent.

On a monthly scale, however, the stock is down about 3 per cent in June so far, looking set to snap its three-month gaining streak.

Sanathan Textiles share price hit an all-time high of ₹487.95 on May 21 after hitting an all-time low of ₹287.05 on March 3 this year.

Sanathan Textiles: Axis Securities sees further upside Brokerage firm Axis Securities is bullish on the stock as it believes the company is well-placed to gain from industry tailwinds, capacity expansion and improved geographic reach.

Axis underscored Sanathan holds rich experience in the Industry and has built long-term relationships with major clients.

"We expect the company to post a revenue growth of 47 per cent, 31 per cent in FY26 and FY27, respectively, with steady improvement in margins. We recommend a buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹490, implying an upside of 11 per cent," said Axis Securities.

"The company’s capacity expansion comes at the right time when the Indian textile sector is gaining traction, supported by government policies and global tailwinds such as the India-UK FTA and favourable tariff scenarios compared to global competitors. It aims to reach a topline of ₹4,600-4,800 crore with EBITDA margins of 10-11 per cent (which may improve further), marking remarkable growth compared to FY25," Axis Securities said.

Axis highlighted that the upcoming Punjab plant is expected to be operational by Q1FY26 (Phase-I), increasing total capacity to 5.5 Lc MTPA by FY28 in a phased manner.

"Its current capacities are running at optimum utilisation, and it expects to quickly ramp up the utilisation in the new facilities based on the expected demand," said Axis.

Moreover, the brokerage firm pointed out that most of the customers for polyester yarn are concentrated in the North, and Sanathan is expected to gain a significant cost advantage due to reduced transportation costs.

"The company is also expected to benefit from lower power and employee costs in the new facility, while raw material availability is expected to improve as key raw material suppliers are located in the same region. Overall, it expects to see considerable improvement in EBITDA margins coupled with revenue/volume growth," said Axis Securities.

