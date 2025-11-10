Small-cap textile stock under ₹50 jumps 17%; do you own?

Small-cap textile stock Vishal Fabrics jumped 17% on Monday's session ahead of its Q2 results this week. The company's board of directors is scheduled to convene on Thursday, November 13, 2025, to review the earnings for the quarter and half-year that ended on September 30, 2025 (Q2FY26).

Vishal Fabrics experienced a remarkable 92% rise in profit after tax, reaching ₹9.16 crore for the April-June quarter, compared to ₹4.78 crore during the same period last year. The Chiripal Group company announced a 17% growth in total income, amounting to ₹397.18 crore in the June quarter, in contrast to ₹340.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, as stated in a report.

This performance was attributed to strong revenue growth, effective cost control, and strategic business initiatives, the statement noted.

According to Dharmesh Dattani, CFO of Vishal Fabrics, the Indian textile industry is currently undergoing an intriguing phase, especially with the recent FTA with the UK that will create new opportunities for the sector.

The company will keep concentrating on new geographical markets for expansion, operational efficiency, and enhanced product offerings. Dattani mentioned that in the upcoming quarters, the aim will be to increase their presence in Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Bangladesh.

Vishal Fabrics is involved in the production and sale of a variety of textile products, including dyed yarn, denim fabrics, and textile product job work. Additionally, it participates in the processing of grey fabric through various bleaching, dyeing, and printing techniques.

The Company's processing facility is located in Narol, District Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This plant is equipped to print, dye, and process a broad spectrum of fabrics, such as cotton, polyester, viscose, and various man-made and blended materials, catering to applications for men's and women's apparel, home furnishings, and more.

Vishal Fabrics share price today Vishal Fabrics share price today opened at ₹27.48 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹31.90 per share, and an intraday low of ₹27.37 per share. In the past week the stock rose 9.89%. Stock has been down 17.05% in the past quarter and fell 9.46% in the past year.