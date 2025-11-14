Small-cap stock below ₹50 Vishal Fabrics jumps 8% on this update; do you own?

Vishal Fabrics, a small-cap textile stock, surged nearly 8% in intraday trading on November 14, reaching 30.79, despite overall weak market sentiment. The stock opened at 28.61 while the Sensex decreased by 0.25% .

Nishant Kumar
Updated14 Nov 2025, 02:24 PM IST
Small-cap textile stock Vishal Fabrics jumped 8 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Friday.
Small-cap textile stock Vishal Fabrics jumped 8 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Friday. (Agencies)

Small-cap textile stock Vishal Fabrics jumped almost 8 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Friday, November 14, despite weak market sentiment. Vishal Fabrics' share price opened at 28.61 against its previous close of 28.59 and jumped 7.7 per cent to touch an intraday high of 30.79. Around 1:30 pm, the stock traded 5 per cent higher at 30 when the equity benchmark Sensex was 0.25 per cent down at 84,268.

Vishal Fabrics' share price jumped the day after reporting its Q2 results.

Vishal Fabrics Q2 results

Vishal Fabrics reported a 35.54 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit for Q2FY26 at 8.81 crore from 6.50 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter came at 433.10 crore, up 12.56 per cent from 384.78 crore in the same quarter last year.

For Q1, the company's profit after tax had jumped 92 per cent YoY, reaching 9.16 crore, while total income had risen by 17 per cent YoY to 397.18 crore.

Vishal Fabrics share price trend

Vishal Fabrics share price has seen healthy gains in November so far. As of Friday, the stock is up 11 per cent in November after four consecutive months of losses. Year-to-date, the stock has, however, fallen 20 per cent.

The small-cap stock hit a 52-week high of 40.33 on January 2. Later, it hit a 52-week low of 21.05 on March 3.

Vishal Fabrics is a producer and seller of a variety of textile products, including dyed yarn, denim fabrics, and textile product job work. It also participates in the processing of grey fabric through various bleaching, dyeing, and printing techniques.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Vishal FabricsSmallcap StocksSmall Cap Stocks
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock below ₹50 Vishal Fabrics jumps 8% on this update; do you own?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.