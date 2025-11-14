Small-cap stock below ₹50 Vishal Fabrics jumps 8% on this update; do you own?

Small-cap textile stock Vishal Fabrics jumped almost 8 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Friday, November 14, despite weak market sentiment. Vishal Fabrics' share price opened at ₹28.61 against its previous close of ₹28.59 and jumped 7.7 per cent to touch an intraday high of ₹30.79. Around 1:30 pm, the stock traded 5 per cent higher at ₹30 when the equity benchmark Sensex was 0.25 per cent down at 84,268.

Vishal Fabrics' share price jumped the day after reporting its Q2 results.

Vishal Fabrics Q2 results Vishal Fabrics reported a 35.54 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit for Q2FY26 at ₹8.81 crore from ₹6.50 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter came at ₹433.10 crore, up 12.56 per cent from ₹384.78 crore in the same quarter last year.

For Q1, the company's profit after tax had jumped 92 per cent YoY, reaching ₹9.16 crore, while total income had risen by 17 per cent YoY to ₹397.18 crore.

Vishal Fabrics share price trend Vishal Fabrics share price has seen healthy gains in November so far. As of Friday, the stock is up 11 per cent in November after four consecutive months of losses. Year-to-date, the stock has, however, fallen 20 per cent.

The small-cap stock hit a 52-week high of ₹40.33 on January 2. Later, it hit a 52-week low of ₹21.05 on March 3.

Vishal Fabrics is a producer and seller of a variety of textile products, including dyed yarn, denim fabrics, and textile product job work. It also participates in the processing of grey fabric through various bleaching, dyeing, and printing techniques.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.