Small-cap to consider issuance of bonus shares. Sets board meeting on August 101 min read 04 Aug 2023, 12:37 PM IST
Bonus shares 2023: Small-cap stock will consider issuance of bonus shares in board meeting scheduled on 10th August 2023
Bonus shares 2023: Lancer Container Lines shares are one of the small-cap stocks that will be in focus next week. Reason behind this is its board meeting scheduled on 10th August 2023 i.e. on Thursday next week. In its latest exchange communication, the small-cap company has informed Indian stock market bourses that the company board will consider and approve proposal for issuance of bonus shares. The board will also consider and fix record date for issuance of bonus shares in its board meeting scheduled on 10th August 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started