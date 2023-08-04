Bonus shares 2023: Lancer Container Lines shares are one of the small-cap stocks that will be in focus next week. Reason behind this is its board meeting scheduled on 10th August 2023 i.e. on Thursday next week. In its latest exchange communication, the small-cap company has informed Indian stock market bourses that the company board will consider and approve proposal for issuance of bonus shares. The board will also consider and fix record date for issuance of bonus shares in its board meeting scheduled on 10th August 2023.

Lancer Container Lines bonus shares

Informing Indian bourses about the bonus share record date, Lancer Container Lines said, "In continuation with the letter dated 31-07-2023 we would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, August 10'", 2023 at the registered office address of the Company at 4:00 P.M. inter alia, to consider and approve the following matters along with already mentioned matters in our previous intimation dated 31st July 2023, to recommend and approve issue of Bonus Shares to the existing Equity Shareholders of the Company."

The small-cap company went on to add that record date for issuance of bonus shares will also be declared on 10th August 2023 during its upcoming board meeting.

Lancer Container Lines bonus share history

If the company board approved issuance of bonus shares for the eligible shareholders, this would be the third occasion when the small-cap company would declare bonus shares for its shareholders. The small-cap stock has announced bonus shares in January 2018 and October 2021. It traded ex-bonus on 13th October 2021 for finalising the beneficiary shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in 2:1 ratio. Means, two bonus shares were awarded for eery one share held by the beneficiary shareholders.

Similarly, the small-cap stock traded ex-bonus on 3rd January 2018 for finalising the eligible shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in 3:5 ratio. This means, the company awarded three bonus shares for every five shares held by the eligible shareholders of the company.

