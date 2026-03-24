Small-cap under ₹50: IT stock jumps 6.5% following stock market rally

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price rose by 6.5% on Tuesday, March 24, after announcing it received a purchase order from Central Electronics Limited (CEL), a Government of India enterprise, for the implementation of its Access Genie AI platform within the Telangana Arogyasree healthcare system.
The collaboration involves Central Electronics Limited acting as the contracting party for this government healthcare project. The defined scope for Blue Cloud Softech Solutions includes the deployment of Access Genie AI features and assistance with field assessments and customer surveys at facilities participating in the Telangana Arogyasree programme.
The company has opted not to reveal the order value at this moment due to issues of commercial confidentiality and contractual sensitivity, with future disclosures planned as mandated by relevant laws and SEBI regulations.
This partnership marks the first step in Blue Cloud Softech Solutions' strategy for healthcare in the public sector. An order received from a Government of India entity for a key state healthcare initiative signifies an initial institutional collaboration and establishes a potentially scalable framework for other state programs, depending on successful implementation and future business agreements.
The deployment framework offers the company the chance to broaden platform-based service opportunities over time, with effective execution in Telangana likely aiding efforts to seek similar prospects in other states that have comparable public healthcare initiatives.
“This engagement provides BCSSL with an important reference point for pursuing similar opportunities in public healthcare programmes across India,” said Mr. Tejesh Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited.
“By deploying Access Genie AI within the Telangana Arogyasree ecosystem, we aim to demonstrate meaningful improvements in hospital surveillance, patient safety, and workflow efficiency, and to build a scalable model for comparable programmes across India,” added Kodali.
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price today opened at ₹19.16 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹19.50 per share, and an intraday low of ₹18.90 per share. In the past week the stock rose 2.8%. Stock has been down 22.1% in the past quarter and rose 5.65% in the past year.
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