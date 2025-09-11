Small-cap under ₹50: Pharma stock Sigachi Industries jumps almost 17% ahead of the dividend record date

Pharma small-cap stock Sigachi Industries saw its shares soar almost 17 percent in intra-day trade on Thursday, September 11, ahead of the company’s record date for dividend payout. The Hyderabad-based manufacturer of microcrystalline cellulose fixed September 16, 2025, as the record date for its dividend, as per an exchange filing dated September 4.

"With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchanges that Company has fixed September 16, 2025 as record date for the purpose of Dividend for the Financial year ended March 31, 2025," it had announced in an exchange filing on September 4.

In its annual general meeting (AGM) report on September 1, the board of directors recommended a dividend of 10 percent — translating to ₹0.10 per equity share — on the company’s paid-up equity share capital for FY24-25. The total dividend outgo is expected to be ₹3.82 crore, for which provisions have already been made in the company’s accounts.

Sigachi Industries Q1 Results For the first quarter of FY26, Sigachi Industries reported an 11 percent drop in consolidated net profit to ₹13.26 crore, compared to ₹15.03 crore in the same quarter last year. Despite the profit dip, revenue from operations surged 23 percent year-on-year to ₹128.2 crore, as against ₹104.1 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company attributed the rise in expenses — which increased to ₹107.7 crore from ₹94.1 crore a year ago — as one of the factors impacting profitability.

Sigachi Industries Stock Price Performance Sigachi Industries’ shares rallied sharply, hitting a day’s high of ₹36.83, up 16.7 percent. Despite Thursday’s surge, the smallcap stock has shed over 43 percent in the last one year and is down 35 percent over the last three months.

However, the stock has begun to recover in September, adding over 17.5 percent so far this month after steep declines of 18 percent in August, 22.5 percent in July, and 7.7 percent in June.

About Sigachi Industries Sigachi Industries is a leading manufacturer of cellulose-based excipients used in pharmaceutical formulations. The company also caters to the nutraceutical and food ingredient industries. Its position as a domestic industry leader in microcrystalline cellulose makes it a key player in the pharma supply chain.

