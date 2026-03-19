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Small-cap Vibhor Steel share price to be in focus on Friday as company secures ₹17 crore order

Vibhor Steel Tubes announced a new order worth 16.87 crore for transmission towers from Agrawal Infracab Pvt Ltd, attracting investor interest. The company reported a 23% revenue increase in Q3FY26, although net profit fell to 1.66 crore compared to last year.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated19 Mar 2026, 10:56 PM IST
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The stock has remained under pressure on Dalal Street, hitting record lows amid consistent declines in recent months.
The stock has remained under pressure on Dalal Street, hitting record lows amid consistent declines in recent months.(Pixabay)
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Shares of Vibhor Steel Tubes are expected to attract investor interest in Friday’s trade, March 20, as the company today announced a fresh order win.

The company, in its regulatory filing post-market hours today, informed investors that it has received a new work order from Agrawal Infracab Pvt Ltd for the supply of transmission towers, valued at 16.87 crore.

Vibhor Steel also stated that neither the promoter nor the promoter group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order. It further clarified that the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

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For the December-ending quarter (Q3FY26), the company reported a 23% increase in revenue at 304 crore, compared with 247.43 crore in the same period last year.

EBITDA stood at 11.39 crore, while earnings per share (EPS) came in at 0.87 during the quarter. On the bottom line, the net profit stood at 1.66 crore, lower than 3.43 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Vibhor Steel Tubes manufactures steel products such as electric resistance welded (ERW) pipes, hot-dipped galvanized pipes, hollow section pipes, primer-painted pipes, metal beam barriers, transmission towers, high mast lighting poles, octagonal poles, and monopoles, among others.

The company has recently commenced the supply of crash barriers, power transmission line towers, ERW pipes, octagonal poles, and galvanized (GI) pipes produced at its greenfield plant located in Sundargarh, Odisha.

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Vibhor Steel Tubes share price trend

The stock has remained under pressure on Dalal Street, hitting record lows amid consistent declines in recent months. It touched a fresh low of 100.80 earlier this month and has fallen 28% over the past seven months.

The sustained decline has brought the company’s market capitalisation to 212 crore as of today.

The company’s shares debuted on the Indian stock market in February 2024, listing at 425 per share compared to the issue price of 151. The stock extended this momentum in the following sessions, reaching 446 a piece, before entering a prolonged correction. At current levels, the stock is trading 25.6% below its IPO price.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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