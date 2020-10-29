SmallCap World Fund bought 1.04% stake in MCX for 94 crore

MUMBAI : Foreign investor SmallCap World Fund Inc on Thursday bought 5.32 lakh shares or 1.04% stake of Multi Commodity Exchange for nearly ₹94 crore, through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with NSE, SmallCap World Fund Inc bought 5,32,147 shares or 1.04% stake in Multi Commodity Exchange at an average price of ₹1759.93, taking the deal value to ₹93.65 crore.

Latest shareholding pattern as of September, SmallCap World Fund Inc is a public entity holding 1.18% in the company.

From the beginning of the year, Shares of MCX gained 43.15% against a fall of 4.09% in the benchmark index, Nifty. From March lows, the stock gained 91.90, while Nifty gained 53.36%.

MCX reported a fall of 18% in net Profit to Rs. 58.55 crore for Q2FY2021 compared to Rs. 71.75 crore for Q2FY19-20.For the quarter ended September 30, total income decreased by 5 % to Rs. 137.52 crore from Rs. 144.53 crore over the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX),is India’s first listed exchange, with a state-of-the-art commodity derivatives exchange that facilitates online trading of commodity derivatives transactions, thereby providing a platform for price discovery and risk management.

Shares of MCX ended the day down 5.35% on NSE at ₹1672.10, while the benchmark index, Nifty lost 0.50% to close at 11670.80 points.

