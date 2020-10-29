Home >Markets >Stock Markets >SmallCap World Fund bought 1.04% stake in MCX for 94 crore
source: Reuters (REUTERS)
source: Reuters (REUTERS)

SmallCap World Fund bought 1.04% stake in MCX for 94 crore

1 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2020, 10:01 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • From March lows, the stock gained 91.90, while Nifty gained 53.36%
  • Shares of MCX ended the day down 5.35% on NSE at 1672.10, while the benchmark index, Nifty lost 0.50% to close at 11670.80 points

MUMBAI : Foreign investor SmallCap World Fund Inc on Thursday bought 5.32 lakh shares or 1.04% stake of Multi Commodity Exchange for nearly 94 crore, through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with NSE, SmallCap World Fund Inc bought 5,32,147 shares or 1.04% stake in Multi Commodity Exchange at an average price of 1759.93, taking the deal value to 93.65 crore.

Latest shareholding pattern as of September, SmallCap World Fund Inc is a public entity holding 1.18% in the company.

From the beginning of the year, Shares of MCX gained 43.15% against a fall of 4.09% in the benchmark index, Nifty. From March lows, the stock gained 91.90, while Nifty gained 53.36%.

MCX reported a fall of 18% in net Profit to Rs. 58.55 crore for Q2FY2021 compared to Rs. 71.75 crore for Q2FY19-20.For the quarter ended September 30, total income decreased by 5 % to Rs. 137.52 crore from Rs. 144.53 crore over the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX),is India’s first listed exchange, with a state-of-the-art commodity derivatives exchange that facilitates online trading of commodity derivatives transactions, thereby providing a platform for price discovery and risk management.

Shares of MCX ended the day down 5.35% on NSE at 1672.10, while the benchmark index, Nifty lost 0.50% to close at 11670.80 points.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout