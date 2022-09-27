SmallCap World Fund buys shares of this Ashish Kacholia portfolio IT stock

Small Cap World Fund bought shares worth over ₹96 crore of software company Mastek Ltd on Monday through an open market transaction. As per the bulk deal data available on the BSE, SmallCap World Fund Inc purchased 5,49,676 shares of the company, amounting to a 1.82% stake in the firm, at an average price of ₹1,759.97 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹96.7 crore. Mastek shares were down nearly a per cent at ₹1,715 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's afternoon deals.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}