Smallcaps in Review | From BSE to Angel One, here are the top 10 smallcap gainers of 2023; check full list
Frontline index Nifty 50 catapulted to newer heights with year-to-date (YTD) returns of over 18 per cent in 2023, while mid and small-caps outperformed with 40 per cent and 50 per cent returns respectively
Despite persistent headwinds such as high-interest rates, geopolitical tensions, volatile crude oil prices, and persistent inflation, the domestic equity benchmark Nifty 50 is poised to conclude the year with healthy gains. Analysts say that amid record-high markets, investors should eye factors such as global and domestic cues, US Fed interest rates, inflation, general and state elections, upcoming quarterly earnings and Interim Budget 2024 in the next few weeks.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started