MUMBAI: Small- and mid-caps are drawing investors back after a bruising start to 2026, even as blue chips remain under pressure. After January’s record ₹5,191.06 crore redemption, small-cap funds saw inflows of ₹3,881.06 crore in February, prompting fund houses to launch new schemes and reopen existing ones.
Why must investors look beyond the bottom-fishing in smallcaps?
SummaryNet inflows into small-cap funds jumped in February, with several fund houses launching new schemes, but experts warn that volatility and liquidity risks could temper gains.
MUMBAI: Small- and mid-caps are drawing investors back after a bruising start to 2026, even as blue chips remain under pressure. After January’s record ₹5,191.06 crore redemption, small-cap funds saw inflows of ₹3,881.06 crore in February, prompting fund houses to launch new schemes and reopen existing ones.
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