A blip, not a trend: Smallcaps remain the flavour despite recent shift
Summary
- Regulatory nudge may have tempered smallcap fervour, but market analysts foresee a return to previous trends
NEW DELHI : In March, Indian equities experienced an unexpected shift, with investor preferences pivoting from the high-flying smallcaps to the more stable largecaps. Despite this sudden divergence, the change is viewed as a temporary deviation, with smallcaps poised to maintain their status as a favoured asset class.