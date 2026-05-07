Smallcaps, midcaps are running too hot after April rally

MUMBAI: Caution is returning to small-, and mid-cap stocks after last month’s sharp rally, with experts warning that stretched valuations could leave the segment vulnerable to even minor macroeconomic and earnings shocks
MUMBAI: Caution is returning to small-, and mid-cap stocks after last month’s sharp rally, with experts warning that stretched valuations could leave the segment vulnerable to even minor macroeconomic and earnings shocks
The BSE Smallcap index rose nearly 20% in April, while the BSE Midcap index gained almost 14%, their strongest monthly performances since May 2014. In comparison, the Sensex rose 7%.
The BSE Smallcap index rose nearly 20% in April, while the BSE Midcap index gained almost 14%, their strongest monthly performances since May 2014. In comparison, the Sensex rose 7%.
But the rebound has been uneven. Mid-caps have seen broader participation and stronger earnings support, while gains in small-caps have been concentrated in a narrower set of sectors and companies, raising concerns that parts of the segment may have run ahead of fundamentals.
Analysts said the rally was driven largely by a recovery from oversold levels, supported by steady domestic liquidity, selective March-quarter earnings beats and easing geopolitical concerns after a fragile US–Iran truce. With valuations elevated again, they expect returns to become increasingly stock-specific.
They attributed the relative underperformance of large-caps to persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows, as global capital shifts towards artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor themes in emerging markets such as South Korea and Taiwan. In contrast, small- and mid-cap stocks (SMIDs)—dominated by domestic institutional investors—have been supported by steady SIP inflows into mutual funds.
Yet, analysts believe parts of the rally, particularly in small-caps, still lack the earnings support typically associated with the start of a sustained bull phase.
Recovery rally
A Mint analysis of 1,411 mid- and small-cap companies in the BSE universe shows that SMIDs remain below their 52-week highs, suggesting the rally was more a recovery from earlier lows than the beginning of a new growth phase.
“They were undersold in March, so the broad-based recovery has already played out,” said N. ArunaGiri, chief executive, TrustLine Holdings, an asset management firm. “Going forward, SMIDs will be a stock-specific story, with markets rewarding earnings beats and better earnings visibility.”
A deeper look shows that a majority of small-cap stocks have already gained more than 20% in a single month. Mid-caps, by contrast, saw more balanced gains, with 40% of stocks rising 10-20%, suggesting relatively more room for further upside.
Valuations, however, have also climbed sharply. About 53% of mid-cap and 57% of small-cap stocks now trade above their five-year average price-to-earnings multiples. Of these, roughly 40% of mid-caps and 44% of small-caps command premiums of 50% or more.
In small caps, nearly one in five stocks trades at close to three times its historical average multiple, indicating that parts of the segment have already seen sharp re-rating.
“If oil prices spike or the rupee crashes further, volatility will return to SMIDS,” said Arunagiri. “The market has been overlooking this risk in hopes of a resolution (in West Asia) soon. If that doesn't play out, then one may be in for sharp volatility in the SMID space.”
Analysts said sustaining the rally will now depend increasingly on whether earnings can justify current valuations.
Earnings divide
That momentum may weaken in the June quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27) as companies face mounting macroeconomic pressures and a higher risk of earnings disappointments, cautioned Surjitt Arora, executive director and head of portfolio management services at Ambit Global Private Client. “Given the aggressive run-up in small caps, the segment appears due for a near-term breather,” said Arora.
Recent earnings trends already show a divergence between mid- and small-cap companies, said Jahol Prajapati, research analyst at SAMCO Securities.
“Nearly 45% of Nifty Midcap 150 companies have reported revenue growth of over 15%, while only 9% saw a decline,” Prajapati said. “Small-caps were notably weaker, with about 20% reporting a fall in revenues—more than double the mid-cap reading.
Sector split
That divergence is also becoming visible at the sector level, with mid-caps seeing broader participation than small-caps.
Financials, industrials, utilities, renewables, consumer and commodity-linked companies all participated in the mid-cap rally. These sectors trade at premiums of 10-35% to historical averages, indicating investor confidence in companies benefiting from policy support and earnings visibility.
Consequently, mid caps may be less susceptible to volatility than small caps, supported by the larger scale of their businesses, said Arora of Ambit Global Private Client. With strong representation across core sectors such as autos, power, metals, financials, pharma and chemicals, they still retain momentum for further upside, he added.
The small-cap rally, by contrast, has been narrower, with sharp gains concentrated in steel, specialty chemicals and contract-led pharmaceutical companies. Commodity-linked and consumer staples players now trade at 40–50% premiums to their historical averages, Mint’s analysis showed.
In contrast, industrials, the largest segment within small caps, are less stretched. Other sectors such as financials, technology and energy remain closer to, or below, their historical valuations, suggesting the excesses are concentrated in specific pockets of the market.
With earnings and macro conditions still fragile, analysts said the challenge for retail investors may now lie less in finding opportunities within SMIDs and more in avoiding the market’s most overheated pockets.