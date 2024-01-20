Up 10-60%, smallcaps outperform Sensex as railway PSU stocks lead rally, RVNL up 58% on week
The frontline indices grappled to gain momentum amid global uncertainties and lacklustre earnings. Despite this, railway PSUs have emerged as robust performers, delivering double-digit returns, with some boasting gains exceeding 55 per cent.
As many as 50 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 10-60 per cent last week, outperforming the 30-share BSE Sensex which posted its worst week in over two months. The broader indices comfortably achieved weekly gain of over one per cent, driven by a sharp rally by railway public-sector undertaking (PSU) stocks.
