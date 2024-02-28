Markets
Small-caps sneeze, markets catch a cold
Summary
- Small-cap and midcap counters faced the brunt of the sell-off, on reports that a concerned market regulator had called for stress tests of mutual funds' small cap schemes
Mumbai: Fears of an asset bubble in small-cap stocks lashed over the market on Wednesday, dragging down benchmark indices and the broader markets, a day before the expiry of the February series of derivatives.
