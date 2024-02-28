Small-caps sneeze, markets catch a cold

"The small-cap universe is large enough to choose the right business at cheap valuation with a long term horizon," said Chandraprakash Padiyar, senior fund manager (equities), Tata Mutual Fund. "It's about picking the right stock as it is in the large-cap space, but I think why small-caps are more in news is because of the relative liquidity issue. What this means is if you sell a stock high, you might not get to enter later because of relatively lower free float."