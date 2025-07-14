Smarten Power Systems shares list with strong 44% premium at ₹144 on the NSE SME

Smarten Power Systems shares, on Monday, listed with a strong 44% premium at ₹144 on the NSE SME. The shares gained more post-listing.

Smarten Power Systems share price movement The Smarten Power Systems share, after listing at ₹144, gained further to intraday highs of ₹151.25. This meant more than 50% gains for the Smarten Power Systems shares compared to the IPO or offer price of ₹100.

Smarten Power Systems shares are listed higher than investor expectations. The investor had remained optimistic on the listing of the Smarten Power Systems shares, as was indicated by the subscription numbers and the Grey Market premium for the IPO.

Smarten Power Systems IPO was subscribed 5.5 times by the end of day 3, the final day for the IPO. By 9 July 2025, the public offering was subscribed to 4.66 times by individual investors, [.] times by QIB, and 6.31 times by NII.

In the Smarten Power Systems IPO, the grey market premium, or GMP, stood at ₹15 per share. This had indicated that the Smarten Power Systems shares were available in the grey market at ₹15 higher than the upper band of the issue price of ₹100. This also had indicated that the market participants were expecting the listing of Smarten Power Systems shares to be 15% above the issue price of ₹100 at ₹115 per share, as indicated by investor gain.com

Certainly at ₹144, the listing of Smarten Power Systems shares was higher than the expected listing as indicated by the Grey Market premium.

About Smarten Power Systems Limited Smarten Power Systems Limited was founded in 2014 and creates and builds solar and power backup equipment, such as charge controllers, solar inverters, power conditioning units, and home UPS systems. It also sells solar panels and batteries.