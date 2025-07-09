Smartworks Coworking IPO: Workspace solutions provider raises ₹173 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

Smartworks Coworking IPO: Workplace solutions provider Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd completed its anchor investors round on Wednesday, 9 July 2025. The company raised ₹173.64 crore from the investors ahead of the company's initial public offering (IPO).

Also Read | Ashok Leyland announces record date for 1:1 bonus share issue

Smartworks Coworking allocated a total of 42,66,378 or 42.66 lakh equity shares to the anchor investors at the allocation price of ₹407 per share with a lot size of ₹10 apiece, the company informed BSE in an exchange filing.

Tata Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Baroda BNP Paribas, SBI General Insurance, Societe Generale were among the total 13 allocations for the company's anchor book round.

The BSE filing showed that the three domestic mutual funds were part of the anchor round, which subscribed through a total of four schemes.

Smartworks Coworking IPO latest GMP As of Wednesday, 9 July 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of Smartworks Coworking IPO stands at ₹30 per share. With the upper price band at ₹407 per share, the shares of the company are expected to be listed at ₹437, with a premium of 7.37%, according to data collected from Investorgain.

Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator of the investors' willingness to apply for a public issue. The GMP rose by ₹2 to its current level of ₹30 after the company's anchor book round, compared to ₹28 per share on 8 July 2025.

Also Read | TCS Q1 Earnings Preview: 5 key things to watch

About Smartworks Coworking IPO details Smartworks Coworking Spaces is offering a book-built issue combining a mix of a fresh issue along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) component, with the aim to raise ₹582.56 crore from the Indian stock market. The IPO is scheduled to open for public bidding on Thursday, 10 July 2025 and will remain open until Monday, 14 July 2025.

The company has fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹387 to ₹407 per equity share, with a lot size of 36 shares per lot. Smartworks Coworking plans to repay some outstanding loans of the company, and also plans to keep money aside for the New Centres and for security deposits of the New Centres. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

JM Financial Limited, BOB Capital Markets Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited are the book-running lead managers to the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the registrar to the offer.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee