SMC Global Securities shares gain 4% as board to consider first-ever bonus issue on THIS date

Financial service provider SMC Global Securities gained 4% in Thursday’s intraday trades, September 18, to reach ₹144 apiece after the company announced that its board will consider a bonus issue at its upcoming meeting.

The company, in its press release, stated that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled for Wednesday, September 24, 2025, to consider a proposal for the issue of bonus shares, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

The company has also been informed about the closure of the trading window for dealing in its securities. This restriction applies to directors, promoters, key managerial personnel, designated persons, and connected persons, effective from Thursday, September 18, 2025, to September 26, 2026.

If approved, this would mark the company’s first bonus issue. The company has also not undertaken a stock split since its listing in February 2021.

Shares recover 40% from April lows After remaining in a prolonged sell-off, the shares began recovering in April and have continued to build on the same momentum, gaining 40%. Yet, the stock still trades 23% below its record high of ₹182, achieved in June 2024.

SMC Global Securities Limited reported a consolidated net profit of ₹30 crore for the first quarter of FY26, a decrease of 43.6% compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹425.1 crore.

The sharp drop in profit can be attributed to weak operating performance, with EBITDA falling 20.1% to ₹100 crore and margins contracting sharply by 440 basis points to 23.6% in Q1FY26. Revenue from its core businesses — broking, distribution, and trading — came in lower by 3% YoY at ₹274.9 crore.