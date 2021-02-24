SMC Global Securities shares make debut on BSE and NSE

Shares of SMC Global Securities Ltd were listed on both BSE and NSE on Wednesday. The stock was listed at ₹96.15 on the BSE.

Brokerage firm SMC Global Securities was already listed on regional stock exchanges such as Calcutta, Delhi, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad and Guwahati. Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) allows direct listing on BSE and NSE if a stock is already trading in other exchanges.

“After Calcutta Stock Exchange shutting down trade in 2013, SMC Global Securities was looking to list its shares in the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) via American Depository Receipt (ADR) and Global Depository Receipt (GDR). However, even after two-three years of paperwork, there were regulatory hurdles due to which we decided to list in domestic NSE and BSE," Subhash C Aggarwal, CMD, SMC Global Securities Ltd said.

Aggarwal said that the current networth of the company is ₹760 crore. Currently, promoters hold 62% in the company while the rest is publicly held by institutional investors and retail.

Established in 1994, SMC Global Securities Ltd. (SMC) is financial services providers offering diversified financial services such as brokerage (equities - cash and derivatives, commodities and currency), investment banking, wealth management, PMS, distribution of third party financial products, research, HFT & algo trading, financing (NBFC), depository services, insurance broking, clearing services, fixed income securities, and real estate advisory to corporate, institutional, high net worth individuals and other retail clients.

The company has also launched a discount brokerage through its subsidiary company under the brand ‘Stoxkart.’

SMC has market share of 2.4% in equity segment and 7.2% market share in currency segment on stock exchanges. The company has witnessed a CAGR growth of 15% and 21% in revenue and net profit respectively in last 5 years," a company statement said.

