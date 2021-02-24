SMC Global Securities shares make debut on BSE and NSE

“After Calcutta Stock Exchange shutting down trade in 2013, SMC Global Securities was looking to list its shares in the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) via American Depository Receipt (ADR) and Global Depository Receipt (GDR). However, even after two-three years of paperwork, there were regulatory hurdles due to which we decided to list in domestic NSE and BSE," Subhash C Aggarwal, CMD, SMC Global Securities Ltd said.

