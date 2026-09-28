SMC Global Securities shares surge 18% to 52-week high | What’s behind the jump?

SMC Global Securities share price jumped 18% on Monday, 28 September, hitting a fresh 52-week high even as the broader stock market witnessed a sharp sell-off.

The stock has been in focus in the recent sessions, after the company acted as a market maker for SME IPOs, including Kheria Autocomp, as well as the recently concluded S.K. Offset IPO, which closed on Friday, 25 September.

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SMC Global Securities said it acted as a market maker in the initial public offering of Kheria Autocomp Ltd and, along with persons acting in concert (PACs), acquired 16,75,200 equity shares, representing 10.57% of the company's total equity share capital or voting rights.

Under the market maker reservation portion, 2,30,400 equity shares were reserved for subscription by the market maker.

SMC Global Securities agreed to undertake the market-making obligations by receiving or delivering the specified securities for three years from the date of listing, or for such period as may be notified under the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

SMC Global Securities holds 3.30% directly As part of the transaction, SMC Global Securities acquired 5,23,200 shares, representing 3.30% of Kheria Autocomp's equity capital.

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This included 2,30,400 shares allotted through the IPO and another 2,92,800 shares purchased from the open market.

Subsidiary and AIF acquire remaining stake The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Moneywise Financial Services Pvt Ltd, and SMC India Opportunity Fund (AIF), both acting as persons in concert, were also allotted shares in the IPO.

Moneywise Financial Services was allotted 8,56,800 shares, representing 5.41%, while SMC India Opportunity Fund received 2,95,200 shares, equivalent to 1.86% of Kheria Autocomp's equity share capital.

Together, these holdings account for the 10.57% stake acquired by SMC Global Securities and entities acting in concert with it.

Company files draft prospectus for ₹ 150 crore NCD issue The company has submitted the Draft Prospectus for its public issue of secured, rated, listed and redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). The issue comprises NCDs with a face value of ₹1,000 each, with a base issue size of up to ₹75 crore and an option to retain oversubscription of up to another ₹75 crore under the Green Shoe Option, taking the total issue size to ₹150 crore. The Draft Prospectus was approved by the company's Non-Convertible Debenture Committee of the Board of Directors on 15 September 2026, and has been submitted to SEBI for public comments.

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SMC Global Securities share price today SMC Global Securities share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹85.02 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹100.86 per share.

SMC Global Securities share price has delivered strong gains across multiple time frames, rising 19.96% over the past week and 13.14% in the last two weeks. The stock has gained 22.17% over one month, surged 34.97% over three months, and 63.69% over the past six months, highlighting strong momentum.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.