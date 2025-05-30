SME Agro stock Krishival Foods jumps 3% after this investment update. Do you own?

Stock Market Today SME Agro stock Krishival Foods gained 3% on the NSE on Friday amid weak Indian Stock market after this investment update. Do you own?

SME Agro stock Krishival Foods - Investment Update SME Agro stock Krishival Foods intimated the National Stock Exchange of India on Friday 30 May 2025 about the outcome of a Board Meeting. The SME Agro stock Krishival Foods intimated that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, May 30, 2025 has considered and approved the Strategic investment in Hamma Foods Private Limited and BVK Foods Private Limited.

The strategic investment being made by Krishival Foods is through its subsidiary company, Melt ‘N ’Mellow Foods Private Limited by subscribing to 49% of the total paid-up share capital in the form of Equity Shares of both Hamma Foods Private Limited and BVK Foods Private Limited.

Krishival Foods subsidiary firm Melt 'N' Mellow Foods Private Limited is investing up to ₹22 crore in equity and loans to Hamma Foods Private Limited, which owns a state-of-the-art, fully automated ice cream and dairy product manufacturing facility that occupies 1,00,000 square feet on 2.5 acres of land.

The facility can produce 1,25,000 Ltr of ice cream per day, 15,000 Ltr of dahi per day, 5000 kg of paneer per day, and 2000 kg of ghee per day. The facility is situated in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Investment of up to ₹7 crore in form of equity and loan is being made by Krishival Foods Subsidiary company Melt ‘N ’Mellow Foods Private Limited to BVK Foods Private Limited which has state of art, modern production facility for ice cream and bakery products.

The 35,000 sq ft factory is spread over 1 acre land. The plant has production capacity of Ice Cream - 25,000 Ltr / Day, Bakery Product - 3000 Kg / Day. The plant is located at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra

Krishival Foods Board has approved funding of up to ₹10 crore in loans and equity for the construction of cutting-edge manufacturing facilities for the processing of nuts in a wholly-owned subsidiary, Siddhivinayak Cashew Industries Private Limited.

Siddhivinayak Cashew Industries Private Limited, the wholly-owned subsidiary, would own the five acres of property on which this factory would be located.Halkarni MIDC, Taluka Chandgad, Dist. Kolhapur, Maharashtra is where the plant is situated.

SME Agro stock Krishival Foods share price movement SME Agro stock Krishival Foods share price opened at ₹290 on the NSE on Friday. At the time of opening the Krihival foods share price was up about 1.7% compared to the previous days closing price of ₹285. . The SME Agro stock Krishival Foods share price however gained furthermore to intraday highs of ₹295, which meant gains of 3.5% during the intraday trades despite weakness when Indian stock market was weakness iand on a day when Nifty was down around 0.3%