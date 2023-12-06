SME companies listed on NSE Emerge cross ₹1 lakh crore market cap
The Nifty SME EMERGE Index launched in the year 2017, currently consisting of 166 companies from 19 sectors, has shown a CAGR of 39.78% till November 2023.
The market capitalisation of the small and medium enterprises or SME companies listed on NSE Emerge platform crossed ₹1 lakh crore mark for the first time.
