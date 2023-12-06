SME companies listed on NSE Emerge cross 1 lakh crore market cap

The market capitalisation of the small and medium enterprises or SME companies listed on NSE Emerge platform crossed ₹1 lakh crore mark for the first time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As on date, 397 companies have listed on NSE Emerge with fund raising of more than ₹7,800 crore.

The Nifty SME EMERGE Index launched in the year 2017, currently consisting of 166 companies from 19 sectors, has shown a CAGR of 39.78% till November 2023, which signifies a notable track record & the growing contribution of the SME sector in an overall economic growth of our country, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said.

“NSE Emerge listed companies crossing one lakh crore market capitalisation is a significant milestone. This showcases the hidden potential of Indian MSMEs that have been the driving force of our country’s economic growth," said Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE.

NSE SME platform was launched in 2012 and has acted as a catalyst in providing a viable and sustainable opportunity for growing small and medium enterprises of our country.

Earlier this year, NSE had strengthened its NSE Emerge criteria on migration of SME listed companies on its mainboard platform to promote higher quality companies with a wider learning curve of regulatory compliances.

Currently, 138 companies have migrated to the NSE mainboard platform.

“We at NSE are committed to facilitate fundraising opportunities for upcoming organizations to chart their growth stories and make capital markets more accessible. We urge Indian MSMEs to explore the alternative source of raising capital through NSE Emerge," said Krishnan.

