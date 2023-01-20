SME IPO declares 2:1 bonus shares, scrip rallies 460% in 6 months of listing

Today the company said in a stock exchange filing that “this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of directors was held today Friday, January 20, 2023 at the registered office of company at Mangal Smriti Bajpai Ground, Tilak Nagar Bilaspur-495001 have inter alia; 1. Considered and approved, Subject to the approval of Shareholders, Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company, from the Present Rs. 5,00,00,000/- divided into 50,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each to Rs. 10,00,00,000/- divided into 1,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each and that the Capital Clause (Clause V) of Memorandum of Association of the Company be altered accordingly. 2. Recommended the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 2:1 [i.e (two) bonus equity shares of Rs. 10 each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share held as on record date] subject to the approval of Shareholders. All fractions of bonus equity shares will be rounded-off. The record date for reckoning eligible shareholders entitled to receive bonus shares will be communicated later."