SME IPO hit 5% upper circuit as Board approves 2:3 bonus shares, stock split
Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd is a SME IPO having a market cap of ₹106.78 Cr and the company deals in the consumer discretionary sector.
Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd is a SME IPO having a market cap of ₹106.78 Cr and the company deals in the consumer discretionary sector. The company, who manufactures and trades a variety of gold and silver jewellery items has announced two distinct corporate actions: bonus shares and stock split. The Board considered and authorised the issuing of bonus shares in a 2:3 ratio as well as the split of 1 equity share with a value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 equity shares with a value of Rs. 1 per share.
